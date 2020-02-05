Barberio Assigned to Eagles, Rosen Called up to Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Calle Rosen has been recalled to the Avalanche, while defenseman Mark Barberio has been assigned to the Eagles on a conditioning stint by the team's NHL affiliate.

Barberio has notched 14 goals and 42 assists in 265 NHL games with the Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. The 29-year old has seen action in 14 NHL games with Colorado this season, posting a pair of assists and a plus-minus rating of +7. In addition to his time in the National Hockey League, Barberio has amassed 173 points in 263 AHL contests, including one assist in two games with the Eagles during the 2018-19 campaign. A four-time AHL All-Star, Barberio won the Eddie Shore Award as the league's best defenseman in 2011-12, helping the Norfolk Admirals capture a Calder Cup championship that same season.

Rosen has generated three goals and nine assists in 29 games with the Eagles this season, while also collecting two assists in eight NHL games with the Avalanche.

In a separate transaction, forward Ryan Wagner has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, February 7th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

