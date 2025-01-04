Stars Drop Contest to Visiting Vipers

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (1-3), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-3) (Houston Rockets affiliate), 132-116, Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Salt Lake City was led by Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who finished with a game-high 31 points (10-of-21 FG) in just his second game with the team. In addition to registering his third 30-plus point game in a four-game stretch (w/ SDC & SLC), Harkless also added five rebounds, four assists, and three steals to complete an impressive all-around performance. Utah Jazz assignment forward Cody Williams finished with 21 points (8-of-19 FG), five rebounds, and an assist. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe earned his 15th double-double of the 2024-25 season on 15 points (6-of-10 FG) and 20 rebounds.

The Stars opened the game with a slow offensive quarter that saw them enter the second frame trailing 38-25.

Despite the slow start, Salt Lake City's offense found its stride in the second, outscoring the Vipers 42-31 in the frame. Harkless paved the way for the Stars' push, netting 24 points (7-of-9 FG) in the quarter, including a driving layup late in the half that would bring Salt Lake City within a point. Back-and-forth scoring would close the quarter as the Stars entered halftime down a possession, 69-67.

Salt Lake City and Rio Grande Valley traded buckets coming out of the break, and despite an 11-point fourth-quarter effort from Tshiebwe, who grabbed eight rebounds in the frame, the Stars were unable to climb out of their deficit as the Vipers claimed victory, 132-116.

Rio Grande Valley was led by former Stars guard Nate Williams who filled the stat line with 23 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals, and a block. Forward Jack McVeigh finished with 22 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field.

The Stars will travel to face the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Frontwave Arena. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+.

