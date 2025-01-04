Force Loses 113-100 to Clippers
January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost 1130-100 to the San Diego Clippers on Saturday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.
Zyon Pullin led Sioux Falls (2-2) with 26 points on 9-16 FGA (5-9 3PA), nine rebounds and seven assists. It marked his third game of 26-plus points, nine-plus rebounds and seven-plus assists in the first four regular season games.
Sioux Falls took a 58-52 lead to intermission, as Pullin netted 15 points on 5-9 FGA (4-6 3PA), while Caleb Daniels chipped in 11 points on 4-6 FGA in the half.
San Diego (3-1) outscored the Skyforce 27-18 in the third quarter, as Braxton Key had 10 points and four rebounds in the frame.
Los Angeles Clippers assignee Cam Christie netted 13 points on 3-4 3Pain the fourth quarter, as San Diego held Sioux Falls to 21.4 percent from deep (3-14 3PA). It marked the eighth win in the last 11 games for the Clippers.
Miami HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens had 17 points and eight assists, while Nassir Little had 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Daniels finished with 16 points to round out top performers for Sioux Falls.
Christie ended with 32 points and six rebounds, while Key added 25 points and 15 rebounds.
The Skyforce travels to Long Island to face the Nets on Monday, while San Diego hosts Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
