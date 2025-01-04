Skyhawks and Planet Fitness Partner to Highlight 'Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta' with Special 'Kids Day' Theme Jersey on January 5

January 4, 2025

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and Planet Fitness today announced plans for the Kids Day Game presented by Planet Fitness on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2:00 p.m. when the Skyhawks face off against the Wisconsin Herd.

The Skyhawks will wear special Kids Day themed uniforms, featuring font and colored designs on both the shorts and shirt, with recognition of Planet Fitness on the front of the jersey. On the back of the jersey, the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta will be highlighted with their logo underneath the players' last name.

"Kids Days are always some of our most exciting games with great basketball and programming and activities centered around the youth," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "It is an honor to partner with Planet Fitness this Sunday to highlight and celebrate the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta with our special theme jerseys."

During the game, Planet Fitness will sponsor activations throughout the contest, including "Flex Cam" on the video board, and a halftime kids skills challenge.

"Planet Fitness has a long-standing relationship with Atlanta," said President of the Planet Fitness division of The Flynn Group, Stanley DeMartini, Jr. "We opened our first Planet Fitness in Decatur in 2011 and have added 30 clubs since then, with a heavy focus of improving the health and wellness of the people on the south side. We are incredibly excited and grateful to be able to give back to the amazing people that live in College Park by partnering with the Skyhawks for this Kids Day game and recognizing the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta with the special themed jersey."

Fans who aren't able to catch the game in person will be able to watch on Roku Sports Channel or Peachtree Sports Network.

To guarantee your ticket to Kids Day presented by Planet Fitness on Sunday, Jan. 5, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets.

