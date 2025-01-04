Gold Fall to the Westchester Knicks 113-127

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (2-2) were defeated by the Westchester Knicks (2-3) with a final score of 113-127. Despite a strong effort, the Gold were unable to overcome a dominant performance by the Knicks, who extended their lead to as much as 27 points during the game. Bench points played a key role, with the Gold contributing 48 points off the bench compared to the Knicks' 33. Both teams struggled with shooting from beyond the arc, as the Gold finished at 39.0% and the Knicks at 34.1%. The Knicks' 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 25 second-chance points, proved to be a decisive factor, outpacing the Gold's 6 offensive rebounds and 2 points from those opportunities.

Two-way player Trey Alexander led the Gold with 14 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds. Fellow two-way player PJ Hall posted a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists. Other notable contributions came from Andrew Funk (14 points), Will Richardson (11 points), Tevian Jones (13 points), Jaylin Williams (12 points), Gabe McGlothan (13 points), and Ithiel Horton (10 points).

All Knicks players that took the court tonight, secured double digit points but were led by Donovan Williams, who scored 26 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Moses Brown also posted a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Damion Baugh recorded an impressive triple-double with 21 assists, 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals. Pacome Dadiet (21 points), Chuma Okeke (15 points), Jamal Bey (11 points), Ariel Hukporti (12 points), and Alex O'Connell (10 points) all contributed double-digit points for the Knicks.

The Grand Rapids Gold will return to action on Monday, January 6th, as they travel to Chicago to face the Windy City Bulls at 2 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.