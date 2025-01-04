South Bay Lakers Take Down Capitanes in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY - The South Bay Lakers (1-3) took down the Mexico City Capitanes (2-2) 106-98 at Arena CMDX in an NBA G League record crowd of over 19,000. The Lakers refused a Capitanes comeback by extending their lead to 21 points in the third quarter to secure the victory on the road.

The Lakers dominated in the first half, finishing the second quarter leading 60-47 with guard Devonte' Graham and guard Jordan Goodwin leading the pack. Graham finished the game with 19 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while Goodwin tallied 14 points off the bench with eight rebounds and one steal. Guard DaJuan Gordon posted 18 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Rounding out the offense was two-way guard Quincy Olivari with 13 points, center Kylor Kelley with 11 points and Grayson Murphy off the bench with 10 points.

Capitanes forward Juan Toscano-Anderson led Mexico City and finished with 33 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guard Davon Reed recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. Forward David Jones Garcia grabbed 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench. The Lakers outshot the Capitanes from beyond the arc, draining 16 made threes over the Capitanes' nine made shots from deep.

South Bay returns home to play at UCLA Health Training Center versus the Delaware Blue Coats Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. in El Segundo, Calif. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

