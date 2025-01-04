Warriors Win First Game Over Wolves, 136-130

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Santa Cruz Warriors won the first game in a two-game series over the Iowa Wolves claiming a 136-130 victory on Saturday night in front of a season-high 5,367 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. The teams will meet again Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT at Wells Fargo Arena.

Minnesota two-way Jaylen Clark filled the stat sheet for Iowa (1-3) with a career-best 32 points to go with seven rebounds, five steals and two assists. El Ellis continued his hot start to the regular season with 23 points along with seven assists. Trevor Keels added 22 points and seven assists.

Kevin Knox II scored a career-high 39 points on 14-of-17 shooting, including hitting 6-of-7 from three, for Santa Cruz (4-0) to lead all scorers while Golden State two-way Quinten Post poured in a career-high 29. The Warriors own the best record so far in the NBA G League Regular Season.

The game was tied at 104-all at the start of the fourth as the teams had gone back and forth with 10 lead changes and 10 ties at that point. Knox II hit a step back jumper for the first points of the quarter as Santa Cruz went on a 25-9 game-deciding scoring run. In that run, Knox II scored nine points, Post had eight and Yuri Collins, who finished with 17, chipped in eight.

The two teams combined for 31 three-pointers as Santa Cruz made 16-of-34 (47.1%) with 12 coming before halftime. Iowa made 15-of-36 (41.7%) with eight coming after halftime. As a team, Santa Cruz shot a season-best 61.7% (50-of-81) from the field.

Tuesday night will be Los Lobos: Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the third game in the Principal Community Celebration Series. The Wolves will wear specialty green jerseys that are currently up for auction with the proceeds benefiting the Hola Center of Iowa. Stick around after the game for a concert from Son Peruchos.

