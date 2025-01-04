Ishmael Lane Scores New Career High During Saturday Defeat

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Indiana Mad Ants concluded their three-game road trip on Saturday against the Capital City Go-Go. Due to injuries and roster changes, the Mad Ants lineup had some fresh faces in it. Albeit the Mad Ants got into a three-point shootout with the Go-Go throughout most of the Saturday matinee. However, the Go-Go pulled away late for the victory. Ishmael Lane posted a career-high 17 points starting in place of Jahlil Okafor. Newcomer RayJ Dennis scored 14 points with eight assists.

Dakota Mathias scored the first points of the afternoon for the Mad Ants. Mathias knocked down a three-pointer nearly three minutes into the first quarter. Ishmael Lane, starting in place of Jahlil Okafor, scored a minute later with a two-handed dunk. He converted a one-for-two free throw on the next possession. Indiana trailed 11-7 early on.

Halfway through the quarter, newcomer RayJ Dennis converted a one-for-two free throw to cut into the deficit. Dennis was signed to a two-way contract by the Pacers following the announcement of Tristen Newton being waived. A minute later, Josiah-Jordan James knocked down a mid-range jumper to get his first points of the day.

In the final minutes of the first quarter, Mathias connected from downtown off a pass from Dennis. On the next possession, Kyle Mangas found an open lane for a layup. The Indiana native knocked down a three his next time down the floor. Under a minute left, Lane made a layup to give 13 points early on. This was a new career high for Lane. Despite trailing 11-3 after the opening tip, the Mad Ants had a 34-32 lead after the first quarter.

Mangas scored the first points of the second quarter for Indiana. Mathias found him in the paint and Mangas absorbed contact for the layup. On the next possession, Stephan Hicks knocked down a corner three. His basket made it a 39-34 lead for the Mad Ants.

With seven minutes to go in the first half, Mathias knocked down a contested three-pointer. The Mad Ants had a 50-43 lead.

In the final minutes of the second quarter, James made three-pointers on consecutive possessions. A turnover from the Go-Go resulted in an open layup for Mathias. With a little over a minute left, James knocked down his third three-pointer of the day. On the next possession, Mangas knocked down a long-range two-pointer. Tied at 68, Mathias knocked down a three to regain the lead for Indiana. Capital City forced a tie before halftime at 71 apiece. Mathias led the Mad Ants with 17 points.

Lane scored the first points of the second half for the Mad Ants. After getting fouled, he converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. Two minutes later, Mangas pump faked his defender and made the close-range jumper.

Halfway through the third quarter, Mangas knocked down a three-pointer and drew a foul. He made the free throw to complete the four-point play. On the next possession, Mangas found James in the corner who knocked down a three-pointer. Cameron McGriff also made a splash from downtown moments later followed by a jumper from Harmon. Indiana had an 89-86 lead.

Mathias drew a shooting foul with one minute and a half to go in the quarter. He made the one-for-two free throw which tied the game at 93. 30 seconds later, Dennis was fouled and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. After three quarters, the Mad Ants trailed Capital City 98-95. Mathias led Indiana with 22 points.

Mathias continued his sharp shooting with the first points of the fourth quarter. The Purdue alum made a close-range jumper on the first possession of the quarter. On the next possession, he knocked down a three-pointer to put the Mad Ants at 100 points on the afternoon. The three-pointer was a new season-high for Mathias.

Under seven minutes to go, and trailing by six, Dennis laid one in to cut into the deficit. The Mad Ants trailed 111-107.

Indiana's hot shooting hit a cold streak in the second half of the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Capital City found its groove to pull away from the Mad Ants. The Mad Ants lost 123-114.

Notes

Final Score: 123-114

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 3-2 in the regular season (10-11 overall)

Game was tied 71-71 at halftime

RayJ Dennis (2-Way): 14 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast (Joined Pacers organization January 3rd)

Ishmael Lane: 17 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast

Dakota Mathias: 27 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast

Kyle Mangas: 17 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast

Cameron McGriff: 6 pts, 9 reb, ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Dakota Mathias (27)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Ishmael Lane (12)

Mad Ants leader in assists: RayJ Dennis (8)

The Mad Ants will begin a stretch of five home games across 11 days. This stretch begins on Tuesday, January 7th when the Mad Ants take on the Maine Celtics at 12:30 p.m. Indiana plays the next day against the Osceola Magic at the same time. The Mad Ants and Magic play again on Friday, January 10th once again at 12:30 p.m.

