Legends Fall to Windy City Bulls in Nail-Biting Rematch

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Texas Legends (1-3) came up just short in their second game of a back-to-back series against the Windy City Bulls (2-3), falling 89-88 at the Now Arena.

The Legends were led by Tyson Walker, who posted a game-high 22 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc, while adding four assists and two rebounds. Jarod Lucas continued his consistent play with 19 points, including five three-pointers, and contributed four rebounds and two assists.

Jamarion Sharp made his presence felt in the paint, pulling 14 rebounds while also blocking four shots, and adding 6 points. Off the bench, Teafale Lenard Jr. and Tanner Holden added 12 and 9 points, respectively, with Holden dishing out a team-high seven assists.

The Bulls countered with a balanced attack, having 5 players score in double digits. Their attack was led by Alex Schumacher, who tallied 16 points and 4 assists, and Jordan Hall, who added 15 points and eight assists.

The game was a defensive showdown, featuring three lead changes and four ties. In the fourth quarter, both teams combined for a total of 30 points. The Legends forced 12 turnovers and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds. However, Windy City's efficient shooting, including 41.2% from three-point range, made the difference.

The Legends will look to bounce back as they return to Frisco to host the Austin Spurs on Monday, January 6th, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM CT, and the game will be available to stream live on Urban Edge Network at www.urbanedgenetworks.com. For tickets and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

