Gold Take Their First Loss Of The Regular Season Against The Long Island Nets

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (2-1) suffered their first loss of the regular season, falling to the Long Island Nets (1-1) 108-129.

The Nets controlled the tempo for much of the game, but a determined third-quarter rally by the Gold cut the deficit to just six points heading into the final quarter. However, the Nets found their rhythm in the fourth, closing the game on a dominant run to secure their largest lead of 21 points at the buzzer.

The Gold shot 41.2% from three and 45.9% overall, while the Nets posted a scorching 59.8% from the field, including 40.0% from beyond the arc. Despite the Gold's bench outscoring the Nets' reserves 22-11, Long Island's paint dominance (72-40) and points off turnovers (19-12) proved decisive.

Two-way players Trey Alexander and PJ Hall led the way for the Gold, each delivering a double-double. Alexander posted a team-high 28 points along with 10 assists and 7 rebounds, while Hall contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds. Charles Bediako was impactful with 18 points and 7 rebounds, and Gabe McGlothan chipped in 17 points and 8 rebounds. Andrew Funk (11 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds) and Tevian Jones (10 points) rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Gold.

The Nets were powered by standout performances from two-way player Tosan Evbuomwan, who exploded for 39 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, and Drew Timme, who nearly recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. Killian Hayes completed a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 6 steals. Kendall Brown added 20 points, and Tyson Etienne scored 10 points to complete the Nets' balanced attack.

The Grand Rapids Gold will face off against the Westchester Knicks tomorrow night, Saturday, January 4, at 7 PM, seeking redemption after being eliminated by them in the Showcase Championship. Catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.