Santa Cruz Warriors Power Past the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 110-96

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Santa Cruz Warriors (3-0) toppled the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2-1), 110-96, as all five Warriors starters finished with double-doubles at Sanford Pentagon on Friday night.

Forward Javan Johnson led the way for Santa Cruz, securing his first career double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds - his third straight game with 20+ points. Two-way center Quinten Post followed closely behind with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Forwards Jackson Rowe and Kevin Knox II both finished with a team-high 13 rebounds - Rowe added 15 points and Knox II contributed 16 points. Guard Yuri Collins rounded out the starting five with 10 points and 10 assists.

Guard Zyon Pullin led Sioux Falls in scoring with 19 points, collecting eight assists. Center Malik Williams finished the night with 16 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, and forward Nassir Little collected 18 points and five rebounds. Guard Isaiah Stevens led the playmaking efforts for the Skyforce with 16 points and 10 assists, and guard Bryson Warren contributed 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors opened the contest by scoring their first six buckets from three-point range to take an early 18-14 lead halfway through the first quarter. Despite their success from beyond the arc, the Skyforce managed to keep the game close, scoring six straight points at the end of the period to send the Sea Dubs into the second quarter narrowly trailing, 32-30. The home team capitalized on their momentum in the second quarter with a 9-2 run to claim a 39-34 advantage. Santa Cruz immediately regained control of the contest to take a 41-39 advantage with eight minutes remaining in the half. Sioux Falls continued to battle through the remainder of the second frame, and a mid-range jump shot from Stevens finally tipped the scales in their favor and gave the Skyforce a 60-59 lead entering the break.

Santa Cruz set the pace early in the second half, but the Skyforce were quick to flip the script and reclaim a 69-68 edge with seven minutes remaining in the period. Both teams fought for control of the contest with five lead changes over the course of the third frame, and Santa Cruz ultimately ended the quarter on top with a 10-0 run to take an 83-77 advantage entering the final period. The Warriors continued to inch ahead in the fourth quarter with the help of their defense, keeping the Skyforce scoreless for a four-minute stretch and taking a 98-85 lead with a little over 4:35 remaining. Santa Cruz continued to push forward, pulling the game out of reach from the home team and securing a 110-96 victory in their third straight win to open the regular season.

The Santa Cruz Warriors continue their road trip with games against the Iowa Wolves on Saturday, January 4, and Tuesday, January 7. After facing the Wolves, the Sea Dubs will face the Valley Suns in a back-to-back series before returning to Santa Cruz for their regular-season home opener against the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday, January 17, at 7:00 PM at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

