South Bay Falls in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY - The South Bay Lakers (0-3) were defeated by the Mexico City Capitanes (2-1) 114-96 Friday night in Mexico City. Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari led South Bay with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

Two-way forward Armel Traoré posted 15 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice tallied 12 points off the bench with three rebounds and four assists while forward Solomon Young totaled 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Lakers trailed by just two points by the end of the first quarter, but the Capitanes shot a strong 68.4 percent from the field in the second frame to extend their lead to 14 after one half of play.

Mexico City came out hot in the third quarter, growing their lead to 32 with seven made threes in the quarter alone. Capitanes guard Trey Burke fueled their offense with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. Forward David Jones Garcia tallied 20 points off the bench to go with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Forward Dink Pate rounded out the offense and coupled 16 points with eight rebounds and three steals. The Capitanes outshot the Lakers from the field, 50.6 percent to 40.0 percent, and from 3-point range, 45.2 percent to 30.0 percent.

South Bay will play once more in Mexico City Jan. 4 before returning home to play the Delaware Blue Coats Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

