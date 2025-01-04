Raptors 905 Split Season Series with Spurs

January 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (2-2) the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors split the season series with a xx-xxx loss to the Austin Spurs (2-3) Saturday evening. The 905 were led by 14 points, four rebounds, and seven assists from Kennedy Chandler. Harrison Ingram added his own 22-point, 12-rebound double-double with six assists in the Spurs victory.

It was a tale of two games for the Raptors, Spurs series. Austin opened the ball game determined to earn their first win against the 905, outscoring the home team 32-21 in the first quarter. The 905 quickly responded, opening the second quarter on a 13-2 run to tie the ball game. The two teams continued to trade baskets throughout the second quarter, however the Spurs were able to regain a 12-point advantage going into the break.

The 905 opened the second half on a 10-2 run, reducing the lead down to four points early in the third. Austin responded, stringing together baskets and stops to extend their lead to 17 going into the final frame. The Spurs continued to push the pace in the fourth quarter as they held the 905 to 15 fourth quarter points, while putting up 29.

The 905 were paced by Raptors' assignee Johnathan Mogbo who added eight points, a career-high 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Quinten Rose added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the victory.

Raptors 905 head to Maine for back-to-back matchups beginning Friday, tip-off slated for 7:00pm. Austin continues their road trip in Texas, Monday at 4:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.