St. Louis CITY vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: Son Heung-Min BRACE!!
Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025
- LAFC Wins Fourth Straight Game with 3-0 Victory Over St. Louis - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls to LAFC on Saturday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Clinches Playoffs Berth; Defeat Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1 - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Edges Red Bulls, 3-2 - New York City FC
- 10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, in Nashville - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Win at Home in Dor Turgeman's Goal-And-Assist Debut - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, on the Road Against Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Union Take Win, Blank D.C. United, 6-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, at New England Revolution - Atlanta United FC
- Red Card Unravels Charlotte FC in Loss to CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 on the Road against Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls to LAFC on Saturday Night at Energizer Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts LAFC on Saturday at Energizer Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Puts Three Past San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at PayPal Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Back on the Road Facing San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at PayPal Park
- Honoring and Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Our CITY