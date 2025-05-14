Sports stats



MLS St. Louis City SC

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the St. Louis City SC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central