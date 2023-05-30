St. Cloud Rox Come Back Late against Minot in Season Opener
May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox won the season opener of 2023 against the Minot Hot Tots Monday by a score of 5-3. On a 7pm first pitch, the Minot Hot Tots - in their inaugural season - jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the visiLng Rox, looking to start their franchise on a win.
Ryan Chmielewski earned the nod for the Rox in game 1. The Hot Tots jumped out to a 3 run lead, as Travis Stapleton drove in the first run (ChrisLan Perez) with an RBI single. Devin Jones followed with one of his own, with Ian Halverson's fielder's choice punching in the final run of the half inning for Minot.
Ryan Chmielwski went onto finish his outing scoreless, totaling 3.1 IP, allowing 3 earned runs with 7 hits to his credit.
Jared Showalter was the pitcher on the other side, Minot's starter for opening day. He ulLmately threw 4 scoreless innings of 4-hit baseball, allowing 6 baserunners on the evening.
St. Cloud wouldn't score unLl the 5th inning, tallying one run across on Minot's reliever KC Swords, with a fielder's choice plaLng Ike Mezzenga. The Rox would jump out to a 2 run lead the following frame, scoring 4 more runs on KC Swords in the 6th frame.
MaZ Goetzmann opened scoring with an RBI single, plaLng Ethan NavraLl, with a pair of Lincoln Berry and Ben Vujovich singles drawing in another run to Le it before Minot's pitching change.
Paxton Miller came in to end Sword's ouLng, allowing an Ike Mezzenga sacrifice fly to drive in the Rox final run of their 2 run victory.
Brandon Jaenke and and Connor Wietgrefe of the St. Cloud Rox combined for a total 5.2 IP of scoreless baseball, with Iarnke allowing the only hit between the pair of relief pitchers en route to a Rox victory.
