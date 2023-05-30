Rox Pour Eleven Runs in on Second Victory of 2023
May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
MINOT - The St. Cloud Rox cruise to a 2-0 record as they pour in 11 runs in their 11-0 victory of the Minot Hot Tots Tuesday night. The Rox pitching staff combined for a shutout, one-hit effort on the afternoon.
Piercen McElyea - Tarleton State - was the righty who earned the star, and the victory today. After allowing a hit to Nic Perez in the 1st inning, he went on to finish with four consecutive no-hit frames. He struck out six Hot Tots over 5.0 innings pitched.
Then the hitting began. The first runs to come in were off the bat of Weber Neels - Minnesota - who stroked a two-RBI single to left. Matt Goetzmann followed three batters latter with a three-run inside-the-park homerun to finish off the five-run third inning for the Rox.
Weber Neels finished the evening with a 4-5 day at the dish, those two RBIs being his only on the night.
Goetzmann - Nebraska-Omaha - earned the All-Star Trophies All-Star of the night, curating another three RBIs with a traditional three-run shot in the 5th inning. He collected six of the eleven total on the night for the Rox.
Lincoln Berry - a freshman of North Iowa Community College - brought in the final runs of the evening in the 7th inning with an RBI single of his own. Nathan Rose - formerly at Bowling Green - helped with a 2-5 night at the plate as well.
Alex Ramos and Jake Burcham (Golden West College and Tarleton State respectively) collected the final four innings on the mound for the Rox second win of 2023. Ramos struck out two.
The Rox move on to Bismarck to face the Larks tomorrow at 6:35pm.
