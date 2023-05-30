Pit Spitters Walk Their Way to an Opening Day Win

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters open their 2023 season with a dominant win against the Rockford Rivets, 5-1 after accumulating nine walks as a team.

The Pit Spitters led off with right, Aaron Forrest on the bump for the Pit Spitters. Forrest came out as a man on a mission, throwing five innings of one-run ball and giving up only two hits. RHP Nate Blain subbed in for Forrest and it was more of the same on the mound as he threw three scoreless innings of one-hit ball striking out three in three innings.

The Pit Spitters got the scoring going early as in the bottom of the second, starting with DH Kyle Hayes, the Spitters walked the first four batters giving them a 1-0 lead. Following a fielder's choice to home, C Brendan Guciardo hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield extending their lead to 2-0.

The Rivets got one back in the bottom of the third after C Noah Jouras was hit by a pitch, after a fielding error, a sacrifice fly to center by RF Aj Henkle drove in their only run of the night.

CF Blake Bean took advantage of the error made by the Rivets' first baseman, coming around to score after a 3B Glenn Miller base hit, extending their lead to 3-1.

The walks continued for the Pit Spitters as the first four batters of the bottom of the 7th reach base extending their lead 4-1. A four-six-three double play ball hit by SS Camden Traficante, gave them one more insurance run to give them their final score of 5-1.

Up next

The Pit Spitters and the Rivets matchup for the final game of the series in Traverse City on Tuesday. The Pit Spitters look for their first two-game sweep, first pitch is 7:05 ET.

