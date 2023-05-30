Growlers Top Kingfish in Opening Series Finale
May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI.- The Kalamazoo Growlers took the last of the two game set against the Kenosha Kingfish Tuesday night.
It was the Kingfish's first night game of the year at Historic Simmons Field, and after shutting down Kalamazoo's offense the day before, the home team looked for a sweep to open up the 2023 season.
Kalamazoo had other plans. In the first inning, Kalamazoo put up 4 runs against Kingfish starter Ben Weigman.
The Kingfish left that score unanswered until the 6th inning, when Nathan Fink drew a bases loaded walk against Kalamazoo's starter, Noah Keller. Keller threw 109 pitches, one shy of the league limit, and struck out 8 batters.
Despite the offensive effort from Vytas Valincius, who went 3-4, and the late inning rallies, the Kenosha Kingfish could not keep up with their opponent, and fell to the Growlers with a final score of 6-2.
Kenosha (1-1) will travel to Rockford to start a series against the Rivets starting Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.
