Dock Spiders Comeback Comes Up Short In Extras, Fall to Green Bay

May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI- Arguably one of the most exciting days of the year, Opening day. The smell of hot dogs and fresh cut grass filled the air around Herr Baker Field as the fans lined up outside the gates.

The action got going early as the Rockers hit an infield single that ricocheted off the shin of Dock Spiders Starting Pitcher Justin Doyle that scored Max Mims.

After taking a 1-0 lead, both teams bats went cold until the top of the 3rd inning, where the Rockers put up 5 runs on 4 hits and used 4 timely errors to take a 6-0 lead.

The Dock Spiders answered the bell in the bottom of the 4th, using 3 hits, a double from Catcher Lorenzo Rios, a single from Jake Surane, and a single from Seth Sweet-Chick to score 2 runs to make the score 6-2.

The Rockers responded with 2 hits by Catcher Carlos Hernandez and Shortstop Andrew Harris in the top of the 5th and then added 3 more runs in the top of the 6th to make the lead 10-2.

The Dock Spiders then punched right back, tallying 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th. A walk, two wild pitches, and a triple off the bat of right fielder Jack Peterson led to the run rally.

Then offense ceased to exist, until the bottom of the 9th...A sac fly from Sweet-Chick and two straight walks set the stage for Paul Wittmann who knocked a two RBI double into the right center field gap that brought home Heinzen and Surane to tie the game. Then, Jack Gorman flies out to the CF for the 3rd out.

Dock Spiders reliever RHP Amar Tsengeg came in out of the bullpen and shoved for 5 1/3 innings, tallying 6 strikeouts and only giving up 2 hits and 2 runs in the top of the 11th. A two RBI triple by the Rockers Andrew Harris was the ultimate demise of the Dock Spiders, as they fall 12-10 in 11 innings.

Rockers RHP Kyle Stoddard gets the win, while Amar Tsengeg gets tabbed with the loss.

Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night as they play each other in Green Bay. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.