MoonDogs Drop Home Opener

Former Masher great Curtis Granderson

(Mankato MoonDogs) Former Masher great Curtis Granderson(Mankato MoonDogs)

It was no error, the MoonDogs started the season wearing Mashers jerseys to pay respect to former Masher great Curtis Granderson. Curtis had his number retired before the game in a joyful celebration of what he means to the organization and the league. While the pregame ceremonies had the crowd going, it was short lived as the MoonDogs fell behind right out of the game.

Jake Riding took the mound in what was expected to be to be a pitcher's duel. In the first inning the infield left Riding to fend for himself as the Border Cats scored three runs on two errors. The MoonDogs attempted get back into it during the bottom of the first but fell short when Mason Landers was caught stealing.

Thunder Bay kept the pressure on getting five quality innings from starter Caden Fiveash with his seven strike outs five in a row to lead all pitchers for the game. Mitchel Casperson entered the game and threw two strong innings, striking out four and walking one. The Border Cats broke the game open in the ninth inning when with the bases loaded Zach Hoehn gave up three consecutive walks sealing the win for the Border Cats.

The MoonDogs hope to get back on the right track tomorrow with the rematch slated to start at 6:35 p.m. against the Border Cats at ISG Field.

