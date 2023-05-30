MoonDogs Drop Home Opener
May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
It was no error, the MoonDogs started the season wearing Mashers jerseys to pay respect to former Masher great Curtis Granderson. Curtis had his number retired before the game in a joyful celebration of what he means to the organization and the league. While the pregame ceremonies had the crowd going, it was short lived as the MoonDogs fell behind right out of the game.
Jake Riding took the mound in what was expected to be to be a pitcher's duel. In the first inning the infield left Riding to fend for himself as the Border Cats scored three runs on two errors. The MoonDogs attempted get back into it during the bottom of the first but fell short when Mason Landers was caught stealing.
Thunder Bay kept the pressure on getting five quality innings from starter Caden Fiveash with his seven strike outs five in a row to lead all pitchers for the game. Mitchel Casperson entered the game and threw two strong innings, striking out four and walking one. The Border Cats broke the game open in the ninth inning when with the bases loaded Zach Hoehn gave up three consecutive walks sealing the win for the Border Cats.
The MoonDogs hope to get back on the right track tomorrow with the rematch slated to start at 6:35 p.m. against the Border Cats at ISG Field.
Images from this story
|
Mankato MoonDogs at bat
|
Mankato MoonDogs first baseman Noah Hull takes a throw
|
Mankato MoonDogs on the mound
|
Mankato MoonDogs try to beat the tag
|
Mankato MoonDogs beat the tag
|
Former Masher great Curtis Granderson
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2023
- Larks Come Back on Opening Night to Beat Huskies - Bismarck Larks
- Larks Score Eight Unanswered Runs as Huskies Fall in Season Opener - Duluth Huskies
- St. Cloud Rox Come Back Late against Minot in Season Opener - St. Cloud Rox
- Battle Jacks Win on Opening Day - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Dock Spiders Comeback Comes Up Short In Extras, Fall to Green Bay - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Defeat Rafters 10-6 in First Game of Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters find the bats late but the Chinooks take game 1 of the series on opening day - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs Drop Home Opener - Mankato MoonDogs
- Pit Spitters Walk Their Way to an Opening Day Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- MoonDogs Drop Home Opener
- MoonDogs Sign Trio of Evansville Aces
- Former Mankato MoonDog Brandon Pfaadt Debuts with the Diamondbacks
- Share the Glove: Mankato MoonDogs Seek Applicants for $2,000 Softball Grant
- Blast from the Past: MoonDogs to Wear Throwback Jerseys on Sundays, Debuting New City Jerseys.