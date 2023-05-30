Battle Jacks Win on Opening Day

The pastime of the summer kicked off on a perfect Memorial Day in Battle Creek at MCCU Field. In this Opening Day matchup, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks took on the Kokomo Jackrabbits and the game certainly didn't disappoint. The Battle Jacks jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Led by excellent performances from Blake Salamon, Nick George, and Brock Daniels, Battle Creek managed to put 15 runs on the board against a Kokomo pitching staff that struggled to avoid walking batters. Kokomo, not to be outdone by Battle Creek's stellar performance at the plate, drove in 11 runs with help from Zack Carinci and Isaac Kim. The two performances provided a highly entertaining Memorial Day classic that saw Battle Creek win 15-11. The Jacks are now 1-0 on the season, and take the first place spot in the Great Lakes East Division.

