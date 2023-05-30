Rockers Open Home Campaign against Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Northwoods League Baseball is back in Green Bay, Wisconsin as the Rockers host their first home game of the season at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Johnny Wad will be performing tonight's pregame concert on the Security Luebke Roofing Stage, starting at 5:35 p.m. The stage was previously located in the right field corner by the Bud Light Party Patio, but has since moved to left field behind section 126. The Badger State Brewing Co. stand has moved over a few sections towards the center of the concourse.

There have been other new additions to the park, with one large one being the new video board. Last season, the video board spanned across the right field wall. This season's board is now located above the right field wall, and the shipping containers that make up the wall have been spray painted by local artist Beau Thomas.

On Monday afternoon, the Rockers begin their 2023 campaign when they traveled to Herr-Baker Field to square off against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Green Bay was able to outlast the Dock Spiders in an 11-inning thriller, winning the game 12-10 and improving to 1-0 on the season.

In the 11th inning, shortstop Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside) hit a two-RBI triple to give Green Bay the lead, and second year Rocker Kyle Stoddard slammed the door on Fond du Lac, striking out five batters across 2.1 innings pitched.

For tonight's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start junior Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) who is coming off a historic 2023 collegiate season. Sanchez was recently named the 2023 Division III Pitcher of the Year for Region 6 as well as well as the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Pitcher of the Year. This season, he posted a 1.81 ERA and struck out 110 batters while only walking 19. His strikeout totals this season helped him break the school record for most strikeouts in a career, which was previously 273.

On the hill for the Dock Spiders will be sophomore Sebastian Guzman (Washington-St. Louis). In 11 appearances, the right-hander threw 47.1 innings and posted a 4.94 ERA with 39 strikeouts.

There will also be a giveaway at Tuesday Night's game where one lucky fan will win prizes worth $2,000. These prizes include one all-inclusive Rodac Suite for up to 10 guests for a Rockers game, four general admission Mezzanine tickets to a concert at EPIC Event Center, a year supply of Pepsi, and a $250 Capital Credit Union Park gift card.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

