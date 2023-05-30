Rafters find the bats late but the Chinooks take game 1 of the series on opening day
May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wi - A late game push by the Rafters was not enough as it ended in an unfortunate opening day for the Rafters as they fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 10-6.
Sam Schmitt got the start on the mound for the Rafters and they did not have the best start. They went down early 1-0 in the top of the 1st and it got uglier from there. The Chinooks added to their lead in the 3rd and 5th inning when they went up 6-0. Brandon Rogers was the 1st Rafter to cross home plate in the bottom of the 5th off of a Ty Johnson Rbi.
Unfortunately the Chinooks added to their lead with a run in the top of the 6th and a 3 runs in the top of the 8th. The Rafters made a big push in the bottom of the 8th with 4 runs off of some big hits and wild pitches from the Chinooks pitching staff. It was their best offensive performance of the night and they made the score 10-5. The Rafters did not allow a run in the top of the 9th and at the bottom of the 9th they got Logan Hugo was able to cross the plate. They had a chance to really make this game close with bases loaded and 2 outs, but unfortunately Ty Johnson struck out swinging which put the game away.
The 4 errors and Rafters being out hit 17-9 were the major factors in them losing this game. They have to have short term memory in this game as they will be right back here tomorrow night in the 2nd game of this series vs the Chinooks. Pitch is scheduled at 6:05 tomorrow night
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Box Office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
Images from this story
|
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters pitcher Sam Schmitt
