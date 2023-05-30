Larks Come Back on Opening Night to Beat Huskies

The Larks won their fourth straight opening day, presented by KFYRTV, as they took game one of a two-game set, 8-4, to open up the 2023 campaign. Although the contest was delayed for an hour and a half due to weather, Bismarck fans still showed out to support, with over 1,600 folks in attendance.

Bismarck would give up four runs early and trail 4-0 for the first half of the game, partly thanks to a two-run double from Duluth catcher Jeremey Keller (Chico State). But, after a 5-4-3 double play turned by Trenton Rowan (Seward County CC), Kai Hori (New Orleans), and Dillon Goetz (Skyline) to end the bottom of the third, the momentum would swing. That play would also go on to be the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

The Larks would score three in the third, two in the fifth and sixth, and one in the second, and they never looked back after that. Brayden Koenig (Cumberland) would get the scoring started and finished 1-5 with two RBI. Benjamin Rosengard (Rice), C.J. Cepicky (Illinois Springfield), and Trenton Rowan (Seward County CC) all had multi-hit nights, and Dillon Goetz (Skyline) finished 1-1 with a single, four walks, and three runs scored.

On the mound, Carter Rost got the no-decision after starting, going three complete innings and giving up 2 hits, one earned run, and striking out three. He also delivered the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game at 89 mph. Ryan Taylor (Richland College Dallas) got the win for the Larks, going three scoreless innings out of the bullpen and striking out two. Caleb Hollis (South Alabama) got the loss for Duluth.

The Larks are back in action on Tuesday to close out the series against the Huskies. Alec Danen (Viterbo) will get the ball on Cloverdale Tuesday. Come to the ballpark to satisfy your taste buds with a specialty Cloverdale summer sausage or bacon food item available only on Tuesdays!

