Command Woes Haunt the Huskies as They Fall 7-5 in Bismarck
May 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release
For the second straight day, the Duluth Huskies found themselves in control early on, and for the second straight day, the Huskies saw an early lead disappear.
Once again, the Bismarck Larks played catch-up, taking this contest 7-5 to sweep the Huskies in the season-opening series.
2024 Nebraska commit, Evan Borst, got the scoring started in the top of the second inning, driving in two runs with an RBI single. The Huskies added two more in the top of the third with the team's first home run of the year off the bat of Max Coupe, scoring himself and Caleb Corbin to give the Huskies a 4-1 lead.
After that, each Huskies pitcher struggled to find the strike zone in big moments, as the team dished out 15 walks, and hit 4 batters, totaling 19 free passes in the 9 innings of play. In the bottom of the third inning, the first three Larks' to come to the plate were let on via base on balls, and three of them scored, tying the game at 4.
In the bottom of the 4th, David Stich allowed a two-out single to Trenton Rowan, giving the Larks a 5-4 lead.
Later on, Caleb Gallant came into the game in the bottom of the 6th and loaded the bases with walks, then allowed an RBI single from Brayden Koenig which extended the Larks' lead to 7-4.
The two teams combined for only 9 hits in this game, with the Huskies out-hitting the Larks 5-4, but struggling command and more situational hitting woes made the Huskies pay.
Following two off days, the Huskies will return home for the first time since last August's Northwoods League Title game, to face the Minot Hot Tots at 6:35 PM.
