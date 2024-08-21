Squirrels Even Series with Altoona

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Matt Fraizer hit his third home run with Altoona this season on Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss for the Curve against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at the Diamond.

Fraizer's two-run home run came in the fifth inning off Richmond reliever Will Bednar. Brenden Dixon drew a walk earlier in the frame to set up the two-run shot. Yoyner Fajardo brought home Altoona's first run of the game in the second inning on an RBI-single.

Nick Dombkowski started the game for the Curve, allowing five runs on seven hits in three innings to take the loss. Brad Case followed with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just four hits and striking out one batter. Cy Nielson allowed a run on two hits in 1.1 innings to follow case, walking two and striking out one.

Abrahan Gutierrez recorded two of Altoona's five hits in the loss, which evened the series for the Curve with Richmond. The Flying Squirrels had 13 hits with four extra-base knocks against Altoona.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Drake Fellows is slated to start for the Curve and LHP John Michael Bertrand will go for the Flying Squirrels.

