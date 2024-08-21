Denholm Deals in 2-0 Akron Win

The Akron RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators donned their COPA identities on Wednesday night as Los Perros Calientes de Akron knocked two home runs to back a dominant start by Trenton Denholm in a 2-0 win over Los Playeros de Harrisburg at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Catcher Cooper Ingle gave the pitching staff all the run support they needed in the bottom of the first. Ingle jumped on the first pitch and drove a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 1-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Denholm surrendered a leadoff walk to start the game before retiring six in a row. Harrisburg broke the streak with a single to open the third, but the Akron right-hander quickly locked back in and only allowed one more baserunner the rest of the way. In total, Denholm tossed eight scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out six. Mason Hickman worked a perfect ninth to complete the shutout.

Duck Tales

Akron added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Tyresse Turner launched a solo home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 2-0 Akron. Los Perros Calientes only other hit in the game came later in the sixth when CJ Kayfus tripled to center.

Notebook

Denholm's eight innings match Aaron Davenport's eight innings on June 12 for the longest start of the season for Akron and was the longest start at Canal Park by a RubberDucks pitcher since Julian Merryweather's eight innings Aug. 10, 2016...Turner and Ingle's homers were both their first at Double-A...Game Time: 1:46...Attendance: 3,557.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Thursday, August 22 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (7-5, 4.01 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Seth Shuman (Double-A debut). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

