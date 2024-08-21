Rumble Ponies Rally as Reading Is Walked off Wednesday Night

(Binghamton, NY) - A two-run ninth inning lifted the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-22; 59-54) to a 3-2 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (20-27; 51-64) on Wednesday night from Mirabito Stadium. With the win, Binghamton has won the first two games of this week's six-game series.

The game entered the bottom of the ninth inning with Reading on top 2-1. Rowdey Jordan singled off Cristian Hernandez (L, 1-3) to begin the inning, then stole second base. With one out, Jaylen Palmer doubled to left to tie the game at two. After Wyatt Young struck out for the second out, Matt Rudick singled to center to score Palmer and give Binghamton the walk-off win.

Reading pitching was strong throughout the night. Christian McGowan bounced back with four quality innings, allowing just one unearned run, which came in the bottom of the third. McGowan surrendered just two hits and struck out five. Behind McGowan, Konnor Ash stayed sharp with two scoreless frames, striking out three, while lowering his season ERA to 2.85.

The Fightin Phils plated two runs, both off Binghamton starter Jordan Geber. Both runs were plated on double plays hit into by Reading, coming from Zach Arnold in the second and Carson Taylor in the sixth. Geber was strong as well, allowing two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts, over six innings.

Both bullpens were strong in middle relief. After Ash, Andrew Walling did not allow a run over 1.1 innings of work, while punching out two hitters. Cameron Foster struck out three over two scoreless innings for Binghamton, then Cam Robinson (W, 3-1) fired a perfect ninth to keep the score 2-1, Reading, at the time.

At the plate, Trevor Schwecke stayed hot with two hits, including a double. Otto Kemp extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a single in the top of the ninth inning. Kemp is now tied with Hartford's Ryan Ritter for the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 p.m. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite RHP Jonathan Pintaro for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

