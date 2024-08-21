Baysox Cough up Ninth Inning Lead in 10 Inning Defeat

Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final of 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (23-24, 55-60) broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning after Erie starting left-hander Carlos Pena set down the first 10 batters in a row. After Dylan Beavers walked, Samuel Basallo doubled him home before Silas Ardoin singled him in to give Bowie a 2-0 lead.

Starting right-hander Cameron Weston made his first start since August 2 after appearing out of the bullpen the last two outings. The 23-year-old pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts, allowing three hits and one walk in a no decision. Weston now has a 3.25 ERA in the second half in 36 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts.

Gage Workman scored Erie's (26-20, 64-49) first run in the sixth on a passed ball from Ardoin to cut the lead in half.

Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky threw 1.1 shutout innings of relief with two strikeouts in his first outing back with the Baysox since May 22. The 25-year-old was transferred from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Wednesday.

In the ninth, left-hander Jakob Hernandez came into close things out but gave up a pair of one out walks to put the tying and go-ahead runs on second and first. Austin Murr lined a game-tying RBI single up the middle to even the score at two and force extra innings for a second consecutive night.

With no available Baysox arms left, catcher Connor Pavolony (L, 0-1) pitched the 10th and gave up a two out, two-run homer to Ben Malgeri to give the SeaWolves their first lead of the night 4-2.

Collin Burns pulled the Baysox within a run with an RBI double to left field off right-hander RJ Petit (W, 4-6). After Enrique Bradfield Jr. grounded out, Beavers walked with two outs to put the tying and winning runs on first and third but Petit struck out Basallo swinging to end the game.

The Baysox are now 4-7 in extra-inning games this season.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Trace Bright (0-10, 4.42 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Troy Melton (7-7, 4.95 ERA) for Erie.

Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Terry Glaze and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery Random Item Giveaway. Friday is Sneakerdome Night with a specialty sneaker showcase on the concourse. The City of Crofton will also celebrate its 60th anniversary. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery Drinkware Giveaway. Saturday is Pluto Demotion Night and Bowie Pit Beef Night with game worn Pit Beef jerseys to be auctioned off online to benefit Hope House Treatment Centers. There will also be postgame fireworks. The first 750 fans ages 3 and up will also receive a Mystery Hat Giveaway. Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery T-Shirt Giveaway.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2024

