August 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SUFFER SHUTOUT LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs fell last night, 1-0 to the Somerset Patriots in the series opener. A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless until the top of the ninth inning. A single from Grant Richardson put one on. A double from Elijah Dunham along with an error issued to Corey Rosier in right field scored Richardson to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead and complete the scoring on either side.

DOBBINS DEALS Hunter Dobbins dealt 6.0 shutout innings allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out seven. This season Dobbins owns a 7-3 record and 3.17 ERA in 21 starts for Portland. He has been lights out this month. Dobbins has pitched 21.1 innings in four starts in August and has a 1.27 ERA. In 21.1 innings he has allowed three earned runs on 19 hits while walking six and striking out 19. He has not given up a home run.

NEW TO THE TEAM Prior to last night's series opener, the Sea Dogs made a host of roster moves. Max Ferguson was activated from the 60-day injured list and immediately made an impact in the field. He was Portland's shortstop and made a highlight-worthy double play in the eighth inning. RHP Reidis Sena and RHP Bryce Bonnin were also promoted from High-A Greenville. Sena pitched in 28 games out of the bullpen for the Drive and was 6-4 with a 3.56 ERA. He recorded 67 strikeouts in 48.0 innings. Bonnin also pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 19 games. He went 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. He gave up three home runs.

CHECKING IN ON OUR OLD FRIENDS To make room on the roster for the new additions, Kristian Campbell was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In his Triple-A debut yesterday, Campbell went two- for-five with three RBI. Former Sea Dog Roman Anthony recorded his first four-hit game with the WooSox also scoring four runs and driving home three RBI. Anthony also blasted his first Triple-A homer.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They have a 4.5 game lead over the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 8.0 games behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place of the division, 14.5 games out of first place. The Sea Dogs will face the Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies in the final two weeks of the regular season.

OFFENSE DOMINATING THE LEAGUE Portland ranks first in the Eastern League in batting average (.264), runs (626), hits (1,007), doubles (250), RBI (581), walks (452), OBP (.350), SLG (.427) and OPS (.777).

ON THE MOUND The Sea Dogs' pitching staff owns the ninth-best ERA (4.42) in the Eastern League and ranks fourth in strikeouts (1,084) and 12th in walks (474). They also have the most saves (35) as a team in the league.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 21, 2014 - Mike Miller led off the ninth inning with a solo homer for the game's only run in Harrisburg...Eduardo Rodriguez fanned 5 over 7 scoreless innings, but Mike McCarthy pitched the final 2 frames to secure his 10th win of the season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 3.73 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs tonight. He has made 28 total appearances for Portland this season and six starts. In 41.0 innings, he has allowed 18 runs (17 earned) on 51 hits while walking 30 and striking out 65. He last pitched on August 15 in Binghamton and tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out five.

