Rudick Rips Walk-Off Single, Leads Binghamton to Win over Reading

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - With the game tied 2-2 and Jaylen Palmer at second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Matt Rudick ripped a walk-off single to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-22, 59-54) to a 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It marked Rudick's second walk-off hit this season. Rudick belted a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth against Erie on July 19. It was Binghamton's fifth walk-off win of the season.

With Binghamton down 2-1, Rowdey Jordan began the ninth inning with a single against Cristian Hernandez (1-3). With one out, Jordan stole second base. Palmer then ripped a game-tying RBI double to left-center that made it 2-2. With two outs, Rudick hit a walk-off single to center field that drove in Palmer on a 2-2 pitch and won the game for Binghamton, 3-2.

Rudick went 3-for-3 with the walk-off hit, two singles, one double, and two walks. He reached base five times in the game. It marked his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game and fifth game with at least three hits.

Cam Robinson (3-1) earned the win after tossing a scoreless top of the ninth inning to set up Rudick's walk-off. Cameron Foster struck out three batters over two scoreless innings, while issuing just one hit and one walk in relief.

Jordan Geber went a season-high six innings in his start for Binghamton. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk and recorded three strikeouts. Geber retired 11-straight batters to close out the second inning through the end of the fifth inning.

Reading (20-27, 51-64) got on the board against Geber in the second inning. Caleb Ricketts and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back singles. Zach Arnold then grounded into a double play, which brought home Ricketts and put Reading up 1-0.

Binghamton tied the game in the third inning. Wyatt Young led off with a walk and Rudick followed with a single. Both runners advanced a base on a passed ball and eventually Young scored on Jeremiah Jackson's sacrifice fly that made it 1-1.

Reading grabbed the lead again in the sixth inning. Justin Crawford, Erick Brito, and Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit three-straight singles to start the inning and load the bases. Carson Taylor grounded into a double play that brought home Crawford and put Reading up 2-1.

Foster and Robinson combined to throw three scoreless frames in relief, which set up Binghamton's furious ninth-inning comeback.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Rudick is now riding a four-game hit streak and six-game on-base streak...Palmer is now riding a five-game hit streak...Binghamton is now 2-42 when trailing after eight innings this season...Young walked to extend his on-base streak to 17 games...Jordan went 2-for-4 with a run scored and recorded his 13th multi-hit game...Alex Ramírez walked to extend his on-base streak to nine games.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.