Cold Bats Cost Senators

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Akron RubberDucks 2-0 Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron. Offensive opportunities were few and far between as Akron scored their runs on two solo home runs - one in the 1st inning and the other in the 6th - while the Senators managed only one hit and three total baserunners.

THE BIG PLAY

On Andry Lara's first pitch of the night, Akron's Cooper Ingle hit a leadoff home run to give the RubberDucks the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six batters in six innings; Lara retired 10 consecutive batters from the 2nd through the 5th inning... Samuel Reyes and Daison Acosta each threw a hitless inning in relief; Acosta extended his scoreless inning streak to seven innings... Israel Pineda recorded the only hit for the Senators with a single in the 3rd inning... The Senators did not put a runner on base after the 5th inning... The game lasted one hour and 46 minutes - the shortest nine-inning game of the season for the Sens.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

