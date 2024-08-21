Hailstorm Hands Hartford Wednesday Win

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-29, 46-67) lost a weather-shortened, five-inning contest to the Hartford Yard Goats (25-21, 63-51), 1-0 at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night. After a 30-minute pregame delay, the teams played five innings at lightning pace before the skies opened and the game was made official.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-6) was tagged with the hard-luck loss after giving up one run on two hits in the top of the fifth. Dominguez allowed three total hits and struck out four Yard Goats hitters. Dominguez made his first home start since hitting the Development List on July 9 and fired his first five-inning start since June 16.

Hartford's Blake Adams (W, 1-1) tossed five scoreless frames for his first double-A win. The right-hander struck out three Cats and allowed hits to Ryan McCarty and Charles McAdoo. McCarty stretched his hit streak to seven games before the storm hit.

The series continues from Delta Dental Stadium Thursday with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire's Lazaro Estrada (1-3, 4.01 ERA) gets the ball for Cesar Martin and crew. Hartford has yet to name a starter.

Other promotions at Delta Dental Stadium this week include 2000s Night on August 22, New Hampshire Primaries Night on August 23, and Hockey Night on August 24, with a bobblehead giveaway and postgame Atlas Fireworks.

Every Fisher Cats home game is streamed live on MiLB.tv and through the Bally Live App; fans can listen to every Fisher Cats game on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

