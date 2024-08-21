Hailstorm Hands Hartford Wednesday Win
August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-29, 46-67) lost a weather-shortened, five-inning contest to the Hartford Yard Goats (25-21, 63-51), 1-0 at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night. After a 30-minute pregame delay, the teams played five innings at lightning pace before the skies opened and the game was made official.
New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-6) was tagged with the hard-luck loss after giving up one run on two hits in the top of the fifth. Dominguez allowed three total hits and struck out four Yard Goats hitters. Dominguez made his first home start since hitting the Development List on July 9 and fired his first five-inning start since June 16.
Hartford's Blake Adams (W, 1-1) tossed five scoreless frames for his first double-A win. The right-hander struck out three Cats and allowed hits to Ryan McCarty and Charles McAdoo. McCarty stretched his hit streak to seven games before the storm hit.
The series continues from Delta Dental Stadium Thursday with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire's Lazaro Estrada (1-3, 4.01 ERA) gets the ball for Cesar Martin and crew. Hartford has yet to name a starter.
Other promotions at Delta Dental Stadium this week include 2000s Night on August 22, New Hampshire Primaries Night on August 23, and Hockey Night on August 24, with a bobblehead giveaway and postgame Atlas Fireworks.
Every Fisher Cats home game is streamed live on MiLB.tv and through the Bally Live App; fans can listen to every Fisher Cats game on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.
Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2024
- Dees Dominates In Patriots Second Straight Shutout Win - Somerset Patriots
- Hailstorm Hands Hartford Wednesday Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Murr's Clutch Knock and Malgeri's Blast Lead Erie to 10-Inning Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox Cough up Ninth Inning Lead in 10 Inning Defeat - Bowie Baysox
- Squirrels Even Series with Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels Jump Ahead Early in 6-3 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Denholm Deals in 2-0 Akron Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Somerset Rains on Portland's Parade, Sea Dogs Fall 12-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Win a Quick One in 58 Minutes - Hartford Yard Goats
- Rudick Rips Walk-Off Single, Leads Binghamton to Win over Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Rumble Ponies Rally as Reading Is Walked off Wednesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cold Bats Cost Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- August 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Hailstorm Hands Hartford Wednesday Win
- Homers Spur Doubleheader Sweep of Hartford
- Reading Road Trip Ends with Sunday Loss
- Fisher Cats Fumble, Fall to R-Phils
- Cats Outhit R-Phils, Can't Keep Scoring Pace