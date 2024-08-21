Dees Dominates In Patriots Second Straight Shutout Win

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots hurled their second consecutive shutout to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 12-0 on Wednesday night in game two of a six-game series at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME. The Patriots have not allowed an earned run over their last 24 IP since the 3rd inning of Saturday's game vs. HFD, their longest scoreless streak of the season. Since Tuesday 8/12, the Patriots bullpen has gone 3-0 and allowed 2 ER on 8 H in 29.1 IP (0.61 ERA) with a 0.61 WHIP and 26 K. Wednesday marked Somerset's ninth shutout victory this season. Somerset's 12-run margin of victory accounted for their largest margin of victory this season. The Patriots have won six of their last seven contests. Somerset has dealt back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 5 BB, 10 K) set a new career-high with 10 K in 5.1 shutout IP. In three starts vs. Portland this season, Dees has posted a 2.11 ERA in 17 IP with 23 K. Dees struck out 9+ for the fourth time this season. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders this season with 126 K (1st), 120.1 IP (5th), and .230 AVG (5th).

CF Grant Richardson (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) deposited a three-run blast in the 8th inning as part of a three-hit day. Richardson extended his season-long hit streak to seven games, over which he is 11-for-26 (.423) with 2 HR, 5 XBH, 6 RBI, and 7 R. Over his last 13 games dating to 7/30, Richardson is batting .388 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 6 XBH, 9 R, and 3 SB. Wednesday marked Richardson's team leading 27th multi-hit game of the season. Richardson has more multi-hit performances (27) than single hit showcases (23) this season.

LF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, 4 RBI, 2B) brought home four runs on a pair of hits. Gabrielson's 4 RBI in the contest mark a career high, besting his previous of 2 RBI. Gabrielson owns multi-hit games in two of his first four Double-A games started.

SS Alexander Vargas (1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB) launched a solo homer in the 4th inning, his fourth long ball of the season. Vargas has 2 HR over his last five games. Vargas has hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests. After walking only four times over his first 37 Double-A games, Vargas has walked four times in his last 14 games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.