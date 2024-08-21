Somerset Rains on Portland's Parade, Sea Dogs Fall 12-0

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (31-15, 67-48) silenced in 12-0 loss to the Somerset Patriots (27-18, 59-55) on Wednesday night.

Reidis Sena made his Double-A debut pitching 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. Jonathan Brand pitched 1.2 perfect innings in relief.

Cole Gabrielson ignited the scoring with a bases-clearing double in the top of the first inning to put the Patriots on the board first, 3-0.

The scoring continued in the second after Somerset plated two more. Alexander Vargas hit a solo homer to leadoff the fourth and extend a 6-0 lead.

Three runs came home in the top of the fifth inning as rain came down at Hadlock Field. An RBI double from Anthony Seigler highlighted the inning to put the Patriots up by nine.

A three-run blast from Grant Richardson in the top of the eighth inning extended a 12-0 Somerset lead.

RHP Bailey Dees (5-7, 4.40 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking five and striking out ten. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-1, 4.40 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing five runs (4 ER) on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 22nd for game three of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. Game three is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Isaac Coffey (10-2, 3.52 ERA) to the mound while Somerset will send RHP Zach Messinger (5-8, 3.46 ERA).

