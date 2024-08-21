Squirrels Jump Ahead Early in 6-3 Win over Curve

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs over the first three innings and rolled to a 6-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (52-64, 18-29) snapped their six-game losing streak in the win over the Curve (48-68, 19-28).

In the bottom of the first, Diego Velasquez knocked a single to score Carter Howell and open a 1-0 lead. The Curve tied the game, 1-1, in the top of the second with an RBI single by Yoyner Fajardo.

Zach Morgan launched a solo homer in the bottom of the second against Altoona starter Nick Dombkowski (Loss, 3-3) to move Richmond ahead, 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Turner Hill brought in two runs with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Velasquez to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 5-1.

Matt Fraizer hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth to pull the score to 5-3.

Justin Wishkoski added an insurance run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Nick Morreale started for the Flying Squirrels and allowed one run over four innings of work. Julio Rodriguez (Win, 1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first Double-A win.

In his Double-A debut, Cameron Cotter (Save, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 inning and worked around a leadoff single in the ninth with a double play and a strikeout to end the game.

