Yard Goats Win a Quick One in 58 Minutes

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, NH - The Yard Goats scored the only run of the game as Trevor Boone knocked home Braxton Fulford with an RBI double in the fifth inning, and Hartford defeated New Hampshire 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. After Yard Goats starter Blake Adams retired the side in order in the bottom of the fifth, a heavy thunderstorm moved in and the game was delayed. The field was ruled unplayable and the Yard Goats got credit for a 1-0 shutout victory. Adams earned his first Double-A win with five scoreless innings. Nic Kent's team-high 13 game hit-streak came to an end. The five-inning official game time was played in 58 minutes.

Yard Goats starter Blake Adams retired 14 of 16 batters faced and allowed just two singles in five scoreless innings. The righty sat down the final nine hitters, including the side in order in the third through fifth innings, after allowing a leadoff single in the second inning.

Juan Guerrero led off the game with a double but Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez stranded him in the first inning. Dominguez retired nine straight Yard Goats until Braxton Fulford started the fifth inning with a single. Trevor Boone then cracked a double to left field, scoring Fulford from first base and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game in six-day road trip on Thursday night (6:35 PM) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. LHP Mason Green will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Lazaro Estrada will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, August 27th for a 7:10 PM game against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

