Murr's Clutch Knock and Malgeri's Blast Lead Erie to 10-Inning Win

August 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (64-49) mounted a late rally and took down Bowie (55-60) 4-3 in 10 innings.

Carlos Peña started for Erie and retired the first 10 Baysox batters of the game. Dylan Beavers walked with one out in the fourth and scored on a double by Samuel Basallo, making it 1-0. Basallo's double was Bowie's first hit against Peña. Silas Ardoin followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Cameron Weston held Erie off the board through five shutout frames. Dylan Heid pitched the sixth and surrendered Erie's first run. Gage Workman singled, stole second, and eventually scored on a passed ball by Ardoin.

Peña penned a quality start for Erie. It took him just 69 pitches to work through six innings. He allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

In the ninth, Erie rallied to tie against Jakob Hernandez. Hernandez walked Brady Allen and Carlos Mendoza with one out. Austin Murr tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single. Erie loaded the bases with one out for Eliezer Alfonzo, who grounded into a double play to keep the game tied.

In the 10th, Bowie used Connor Pavolony, a position player, to pitch. Pavalony got the first two outs without allowing the free runner before Ben Malgeri clobbered a long, two-run homer to give Erie a 4-2 lead.

RJ Petit tossed a perfect ninth and remained on for the 10th. He allowed a one-out double to Collin Burns to score the free runner, John Rhodes, to make it 4-3. After a two-out walk to Beavers, Petit struck out Basallo to strand two and end the game.

Petit (4-6) earned the win in relief over Pavalony (0-1).

The series continues on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with Troy Melton facing Trace Bright.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.