Squadron Partner with UAB Callahan Eye for Season of Giving Event

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, and UAB Callahan Eye are set to team up this Sunday for the Squadron's Season of Giving, an event where four local students have the opportunity to receive a holiday shopping spree with a Squadron player.

The four local students were selected by A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club and are local to the Birmingham area. Each student will shop one-on-one with a Squadron player.

"We are thrilled to partner with UAB Callahan Eye for our Season of Giving event at Academy Sports and Outdoors," said Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. "Giving back to the community, especially through an organization like A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, is a tradition of the Birmingham Squadron. Our hearts are full with an opportunity to bring joy and smiles to young people."

"At UAB Callahan Eye, we are proud to support the Birmingham Squadron and their commitment to giving back to our community," said UAB Callahan Eye CEO Jarrod Johnson. "This holiday shopping spree is a wonderful opportunity to bring joy to local children and make a meaningful impact during the season of giving."

The Birmingham Squadron's next home game is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and is the team's annual Holiday Celebration, featuring free photos with Santa Claus with the purchase of a game ticket. The contest is set to tip at 7 p.m. and can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

