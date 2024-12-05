Raptors 905 Swat the Swarm in Scotiabank Arena Sellout Game
December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (3-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors were earned a dominant 134-92 victory over the Greensboro Swarm (9-2) in their annual Scotiabank Arena game Thursday morning. The Raptors 905 set a G League attendance record with 19,257 fans in the arena, the previous record was set by the 905 in 2022. Eugene Omoruyi and Kennedy Chandler led the charge for the 905, contributing 29 points (season-high) and seven rebounds, and 16 points and 14 assists (career-high), respectively. Jaylen Sims added 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss.
The Raptors 905 opened the ball game in a dominant fashion, going on a 15-4 run in the opening minutes. They continued their efforts closing out the opening frame up 15. Fueled by the sellout crowd, the home team continued their efforts through the second quarter increasing their lead to 22 going into the break.
The 905 continued to push the pace in the third quarter, as they gained their largest lead of the night, 39. The home team didn't let up in the fourth, as their scoring and defensive clinic resulted in the 42-point victory. The 905 forced 15 turnovers, resulting in 21 points, while shooting 57.8% from the field and 60.5% from three-point range, both season highs.
Dylan Disu provided complementary scoring with 26 points, shooting 8-9 from beyond the arc. The Swarm was paced by Marcus Garrett's 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
The Raptors 905 close out their homestand with a two-game series against the Westchester Knicks beginning tomorrow at 7:30 pm. Greensboro continues their homestand in Maine Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 30 38 36 30 134 OMORUYI 29 OMORUYI 7 CHANDLER 14
SWARM 15 31 25 21 92 SIMS 18 PERRY 15 PERRY 4
