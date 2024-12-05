Squadron Announce Two Road Game Time Changes
December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Tip-off times for Birmingham Squadron road games on Dec. 10 and Dec. 14 have been changed, as announced by the NBA G League.
Birmingham's game at Oklahoma City on Dec. 10 is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on My68 and ESPN+.
The Squadron's game at Texas on Dec. 14 will now tip at 7:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on My68, KFAA/Urban Edge Network and NBAGLeague.com.
The Birmingham Squadron's next home game is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and is the team's annual Holiday Celebration, featuring free photos with Santa Claus with the purchase of a game ticket. The contest is set to tip at 7 p.m. and can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.
