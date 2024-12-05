Charge Drop Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Finale

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Craig Porter, Jr. of the Canton Charge (left) attempts a layup against the Motor City Cruise

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Dave Kyle/NBAE) Craig Porter, Jr. of the Canton Charge (left) attempts a layup against the Motor City Cruise(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Dave Kyle/NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (4-6) were defeated at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday afternoon by the Motor City Cruise (6-4), 119-106.

Jaylon Tyson posted a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds with five assists and three steals in 32 minutes on assignment for the Charge. Craig Porter Jr. added 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes on assignment from the Cavs. Jules Bernard had his second consecutive double-double by netting 20 points and grabbing 12 boards in 30 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin rounded out the starters with 12 points, seven rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes of game time.

Motor City was paced by Daniss Jenkins scoring 23 points on 7-of-15 from the field in 35 minutes. Javante McCoy scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 38 minutes for the visitors. Aaron Estrada added 16 points, five boards and three steals in 35 minutes. The Cruise outscored the hosts 45-20 in the second quarter, shooting 68% for the period (15-of-22) and scoring 22 points in the paint.

Cleveland will play their next two games on the road at the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves) beginning on Monday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. The Charge will celebrate Grand Opening Weekend at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14!

