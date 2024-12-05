Christopher Guides Skyforce in 102-81 Victory over Bulls

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce got back into the winning column with a 102-81 victory over the Windy City Bulls on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher secured his eighth-straight game of 20-plus points, going for 30 points on 9-14 FGA, five rebounds, six assists and five steals (plus-17 plus-minus). He added his second game of 30-plus points in the last four outings. It also marked his fifth game of 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in the last six games.

It marked the least amount of points the Skyforce (8-3) has given up since Nov. 27, 2015 (97-77 victory over the Maine Celtics). Sioux Falls held Windy City (3-8) to just 31.8 percent shooting from the field (27-85 FGA) and 9.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc (4-42 3PA).

The Force has also scored 60-plus points in the paint in five of the last six games (66 points tonight on 33-59 FGA).

HEAT assignee Kel'el Ware posted 17 points on 7-14 FGA, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27:43 minutes of work in his debut for Sioux Falls.

Christopher and Ware combined for 26 points on 9-17 FGA in the first half, which helped command a 46-41 Sioux Falls lead at intermission.

Nassir Little scored 11 of his 17 points in the third frame, almost outscoring the Bulls (15 points on 5-23 FGA) himself to take a 69-56 lead to the final 12 minutes. Little finished with eight boards, four assists and a plus-23 plus-minus.

Christopher tallied 12 points in the fourth quarter (his fourth-straight game of 12-plus points in the third or fourth quarter) to earn help earn the victory. Isaiah Stevens added eight points and 11 assists, while Caleb Daniels led off the bench with 10 points on 5-10 FGA and seven rebounds.

Chicago Bulls two-way players DJ Steward and Adama Sanogo combined for 30 points on 7-21 FGA.

The Skyforce wraps up the home slate of the Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday against the Grand Rapids Gold, with a 3:00PM tip-off from Heritage Court. Windy City hosts the Iowa Wolves on Saturday at 6:00 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.