Rip City Remix Soar over South Bay Lakers, 132-119

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the South Bay Lakers in back-to-back match ups, following a 132-119 win on Wednesday night at Chiles Center. The Remix got to celebrate the win while hosting its first ever Trail Blazers night event.

Rip City came out on fire, quickly getting an 11-0 start in the first three minutes before a timeout from the Lakers. With the help of 11 points scored from Bryce McGowens, and eight Laker turnovers, the Remix finished the first quarter with a 43-18 lead and shooting 65.4% from the field.

After the halftime break, the Remix extended their lead to as many as 32 points with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Lakers began to chip away at the lead through the fourth frame, to bring the final score back to within 13 points. However, the Lakers never lead in the entire 48 minutes of game play.

Two-Way player Bryce McGowens tied the Rip City franchise single-game scoring record and earned a new career-high with a 41-point performance (14-21 FG), along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory. Center Sterling Manley followed with 15 points, and two assists. Coming off the bench, Cameron Tyson and James Bouknight also contributed 14 points each. Forward Henri Drell earned a double-double with 13 points, and a team-high 11 rebounds. Two-Way players Taze Moore (11 points, seven assists) and Justin Minaya (10 points, three rebounds) also scored in double-figures.

From the bench for the Lakers, Soloman Young led the team with 24 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. DaJuan Gordon also tied the team-high 24 points, while also contributing six rebounds and three assists.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will face the Santa Cruz Warriors in a two-game series starting on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. in Chiles Center. The Remix Winter Market is making its return prior to tip-off on Saturday's match up on the Upper Concourse of Chiles Center prior to game time. Fans can still secure tickets now to access the two-for-one price for admission to the market and the Tip Off Tournament game at RipCityRemix.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.