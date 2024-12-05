Gold Pull Away from Herd with Strong Second Half, Win 115-99
December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (6-4) secured a commanding victory over the Wisconsin Herd (1-8) with a 115-99 win at Van Andel Arena. The game remained tightly contested through the first half, with the Gold holding a narrow one-point lead at halftime. However, a strong second-half performance helped Grand Rapids take control, building a lead that grew to as much as 24 points.
The Gold's efficient offense was on full display, shooting 53% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, significantly outpacing the Herd's 40.2% field goal percentage and 30.6% three-point shooting. Grand Rapids also dominated inside the paint, scoring 54 points compared to the Herd's 42.
Two-way player Trey Alexander led the Gold with an impressive 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Jahmir Young was equally impactful, contributing 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Additional key performances came from two-way player Spencer Jones who tallied 18 points, and Tevian Jones, who added 16 points and 5 rebounds. Charles Bediako anchored the interior with a double-double, recording 10 points and 16 rebounds.
The Herd were led by Milwaukee Bucks assignment player AJ Johnson, who delivered 21 points and 3 steals. Henry Ellenson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyler Smith, another Bucks assignment player, added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Wisconsin also saw double-digit scoring from Terence Davis (14 points), James Akinjo (11 points), and Stephen Thompson Jr. (10 points).
The Gold will look to keep their momentum going as they travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday, December 8th at 4 p.m. Fans can catch the action live on NBAGLeague.com.
Trey Alexander (28 pts)
Jahmir Young (26 pts)
Spencer Jones (18 pts)
Tevian Jones (16 pts)
Charles Bediako (10 pts)
