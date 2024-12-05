Game Preview: vs Windy City Bulls

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 117-99 on 12/15/24 in Hoffman Estates, IL

Live Stream: FanDuel Sports Network - SUN

All-Time Record: 2-5

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home for the final two games of the Tip-Off Tournament this weekend, after snapping a seven-game win streak on Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland.

Despite the 107-103 loss, HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher had his seventh-straight game of 20-plus points, going for 25, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. It also marked his third double-double in the last five games.

In his second professional start, Skyforce forward Tre King posted a career-high 20 points on 7-15 FGA (career-high 6-10 3PA). King added seven rebounds, two assists and and two steals in the winning effort. King is currently shooting 45.8 percent from deep this season.

The Force turns their attention to the Windy City Bulls, who they will play two of the next three games against. Windy City started the Tip-Off Tournament 1-5, but has won two-of-four games, splitting with the Wisconsin Herd and Indiana Mad Ants.

A win tonight would continue Sioux Falls' trending status towards earning a berth in the Tip-Off Tournament for the first time in franchise history, as the team currently sits as one-of-eight to make the tournament.

Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.4 points per game) and Chicago Bulls two-way player DJ Steward (20.8 points per game) highlight the Windy City offense, as fellow two-way player Adama Sanogo adds 15.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

In the last meeting between the teams, Alondes Williams led Sioux Falls in a 117-99 defeat, with 23 points, while HEAT assignee Nikola Jovic added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Skyforce hosts the Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday, before traveling to face the Bulls again next Friday.

WELCOME TO THE SIOUX, KEL'EL

- The Miami HEAT have assigned the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kel'el Ware, to the Sioux Falls SkyforceWare becomes the 69th assignment and 34th player in franchise history to be assigned to the club.

- Ware becomes the third HEAT first round pick to be assigned to Sioux Falls (Shabazz Napier 2014-15, Nikola Jovic 2022-24).

- He has appeared in 10 regular season games for Miami this season and was All-Tournament First Team of the 2024 NBA2K Summer League. Ware averaged 18.2 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks in eight NBA Summer League and California Classic games.

- Both he and Skyforce guard Bryson Warren were born and raised in North Little Rock, AR.

SHOWTIME'S SPOTLIGHT

- The NBA G League announced Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce forward Keshad Johnson has been named Player of the Week for the timeframe of November 25-December 1.

- Over the week, Johnson guided the Skyforce to a weekend sweep of the Motor City Cruise, where he averaged 30.0 points per game on 77.8 percent shooting (10.5-13.5 FGA), 55.6 percent shooting from deep (2.5-4.5 3PA), 8.0 rebounds and a plus-34 plus-minus.He notched his fourth-straight game of 24-plus points on 73 percent shooting-or-higher from the field, going for 28 points on 8-10 FGA and five rebounds on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls' seventh-straight victory.

- In nine total games for the Skyforce, he is averaging 24.3 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA G League of eligible two-way players on 57.8 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

- He is the only player in the NBA G League to currently average over 24.0-plus points per game on 53.0-or-higher percent shooting and 8.0-plus rebounds per game. His plus-89 total plus-minus ranks first of two-way players, as well.

MONTH OF GIVING

- Skyforce guard Isaiah Stevens produced one of the best months passing the ball in NBA G League history, averaging 10.6 assists per game, as he's just one-of-two players to average 10+ assists per game.

- His 95 assists in the month of November is tied for second-all time in NBA G League history for the month. He was one assist shy of Chris Chiozza (96 in 2022-23) and tied with Gary Telton of the Indiana Mad Ants in 2014-15.

- Stevens has 9+ assists in his last seven of his last eight games.

