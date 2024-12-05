South Bay Drops Road Contest to Rip City

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The South Bay Lakers (3-7) fell to the Rip City Remix (3-7) 132-119 Wednesday night. The Lakers pushed through a 32-point deficit, closing the gap to within 13 points in the fourth quarter, but could not complete the comeback.

South Bay forward Solomon Young led the Lakers' offensive push, securing his first double-double of the Tip-Off Tournament with a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists, four steals and one block. Guard DaJuan followed suit with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Recent signee Sir'Jabari Rice landed on the board with 22 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Five Lakers scored in double figures, including two-way guard Quincy Olivari in his return back to the court with 15 points and forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon with 16 points. South Bay fought hard to close the gap, scoring a season-high 42 points in the third quarter.

Rip City finished the first quarter with 44 points, shooting 7-14 from beyond the arc. Two-way guard Bryce McGowens posted 21 points in the first half, finishing with 41 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Forward Henri Drell secured a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with two assists. Guard James Bouknight posted 14 points off the bench with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The South Bay Lakers return home to play a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center. The team will first host the Salt Lake City Stars Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. followed by the San Diego Clippers Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.