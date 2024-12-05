Herd Stifled by the Gold

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Grand Rapids Gold 115-99.

Milwaukee Bucks Assignment player AJ Johnson powered the Herd with 21 points while Henry Ellenson followed with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Grand Rapids Gold were Trey Alexander with 28 points and Jahmir Young with 26 points.

Terence Davis connected on a jump shot to get the game started for the Herd. Grand Rapids quickly took control of the game scoring the next eight points to take the lead. Tyler Smith and Ibou Badji combined for back-to-back baskets before the Gold secured two straight shots beyond the arc. Grand Rapids added two more baskets to increase their lead to double digits. Henry Ellenson knocked down a three while AJ Johnson followed with a layup to cut into the Gold's lead. Grand Rapids gained the double-digit lead, but Wisconsin was right there with five straight points to make it a six-point game. The Gold didn't slow, outscoring the Herd 9-4 in the last two minutes of the first quarter. Grand Rapids held a 33-22-point advantage.

Both teams started the second quarter locked in on defense keeping the game scoreless in the first two minutes. Wisconsin broke away with a 6-3 run to come within four points. Stephen Thompson Jr. swished two consecutive three-pointers, but the Gold remained out of reach, answering each basket. AJ Johnson dominated offensively scoring the next seven points for Wisconsin. A Terence Davis three tied the game 47-47 with three minutes remaining. The Gold tossed in two buckets before AJ Johnson and Terence Davis teamed up again to push the Herd over the top with five consecutive points. The teams traded the lead twice before the Gold stole the edge at the half. Grand Rapids were up 55-54 at the break.

AJ Johnson secured a layup to open the third quarter and put the Herd on top. The two teams clashed together going back and forth trading baskets. The lead was tossed around six times before the Gold escaped with back-to-back baskets, but Wisconsin quickly answered with a three-pointer to stay within one point. The two teams continued to battle it out keeping the distance between 1-3 points. Wisconsin eventually ran away with five straight points to grab the edge. The Gold responded with a three to take back the lead. Tyler Smith connected on a second three, but Grand Rapids secured the last four points of the quarter to go ahead 87-84.

The Gold began the fourth quarter with five uncontested baskets to grab an eight-point lead. Stephen Thompson Jr. returned with a jump shot for the Herd. Grand Rapids went full steam ahead, going up by double-digits with seven minutes remaining. Henry Ellenson broke the Gold's run with a layup but it only slowed Grand Rapids down as they continued to push forward 106-88. Terence Davis connected on a three-point play to start a comeback, but Grand Rapids answered with nine points to build their advantage. Tyler Smith and AJ Johnson united for the last eight points of the game. The Gold beat the Herd 115-99.

Wisconsin will stay on the road with their next stop at the Indiana Mad Ants on Dec. 9 with tip-off set for 5:00 p.m. CST.

