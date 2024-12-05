Bulls Fall Short against Skyforce

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell short against the Sioux Falls Skyforce in an 81-102 loss on Thursday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo led the Bulls in scoring, tallying a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward chipped in 14 points and six assists.

The first quarter saw shooting struggles for both teams with the Skyforce shooting 0-9 from beyond the arc and the Bulls shooting 1-12. However, Sioux Falls found rhythm in the paint and led at the end of the first frame by ten. Windy City found a similar groove in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to five points heading into halftime.

Ultimately, the Skyforce increased their lead with an 11-point performance from forward Nassir Little in the third quarter, coupled with a 12-point performance by Miami Heat two-way guard Josh Christopher in the fourth.

Christopher led all scorers with 30 points, six assists, and five steals. Miami Heat rookie center Kel'el Ware, on assignment with the Skyforce, notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Little rounded out the Sioux Falls starters in double figures, ending with 17 points on 7-12 from the field.

With the loss, Windy City falls to 3-8 in the Tip-Off Tournament, while Sioux Falls improves to 8-3.

The Bulls return home to take on the Iowa Wolves this Saturday, December 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm CT. The game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network and NBAGLeague.com.

